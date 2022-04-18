School hosts pain event

A conference about pain was was held at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham. More 150 students attended the event, which was particularly aimed at young people with medical aspirations. Hosted in partnership with the department of pain medicine at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and public health campaign Flippin Pain, the conference discussed the advancements in medicine, physiotherapy and psychology in tackling pain.

According to recent studies, one in five schoolchildren in Britain is affected by pain in their daily lives. Joanna Adeoye, a sixth form student at Queen Anne’s, who has been offered a place to study at Cornell University in America, said: “It was really interesting to see pain from a social and psychological perspective instead of the biological phenomenon it is often represented as. The conference really aligned with my interests in public health.”

Students took part in the Reframe Pain Challenge, which involved communicating pain-management techniques through posters, songs and Tik-Tok videos. Queen Anne’s pupils Tabitha Morgan, Gabriella Hortopp and Hettie Walker received a certificate for their entry from Reading Deputy Mayor Ayo Sokale and Dr Deepak Ravindran, clinical lead at the department of pain medicine at the Royal Berkshire Hospital. Pictured, top, headteacher Elaine Purves, Dr Deepak Ravindran. Deputy Mayor Ayo Sokale, students Molly Skiell and Joana Adeoye and Ben Stephenson, director of sixth form, and, above, Tabitha Morgan, Gabriella Hortopp and Hettie Walker