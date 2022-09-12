Monday, 12 September 2022

12 September 2022

e-bikes on display at Henley Farm & Country Show

e-bikes on display at Henley Farm & Country Show

e-BIKE Barn will be showcasing a range of Riese & Müller e-bikes at the Henley Farm & Country Show tomorrow (Saturday).

These German-made models are highly regarded for their design and innovation as well as the wide range available.

The e-bikes provide a more sustainable solution for mobility, coupled with superior build quality, functionality and usability.

At the show, we will demonstrate why buying a Riese & Müller e-bike is a unique and special experience.

You can customise the bike you chose by specifying its colour, battery size, gearing and display. As a Riese & Müller “experience store”, we showcase the full range of models, all available to view and test-ride at our showroom in Satwell.

Booking a test-ride gives you an opportunity to try different models and experience these truly wonderful e-bikes in the Chiltern Hills.

We are at Conway Farm, Satwell, Henley- on-Thames, RG9 4QZ and open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm. To book your test ride, call us on (01491) 628711 or visit www.e-bikebarn.com

Come visit us at the Henley Farm & Country Show to see and chat about the most innovative e-bikes on the market.

