Exam results show that small classes and specialist teachers really pay off

HERE at Rupert House, the success of our approach — small classes, specialist teachers and individualised care — is evidenced by our exceptional senior school entrance results, writes headteacher Clare Lynas.

This year, once again, the pupils have achieved 100 per cent success in entrance exams and 18 scholarships including academic, drama, music and sport.

Our adoption of the recognised Prep School Baccalaureate helps to prepare our children personally, socially and academically for secondary school, university and beyond.

Boys and girls are encouraged to develop their own individual pathway and to reach their full potential within our supportive, caring and nurturing environment which instils confidence and independence.

Mindfulness has been introduced into our curriculum and our learning support department and the services of a school counsellor are available for those who may need additional support.

Our sports provision enables us to timetable three afternoon sessions of sport — hockey, football, netball, rugby, athletics or cricket — per week, including a fixture afternoon plus an hour of indoor PE, allowing us to teach gymnastics and dance.

Our central location enables us to take full advantage of the extensive facilities on offer, providing pupils with the rare opportunity to perform in public, for example at the town hall and the Kenton Theatre.

It also means many of our girls and boys choose to walk or scoot to school, returning home with ample time to unwind. If required, we offer wrap-around provision including breakfast club, homework club, after-school clubs and after-school care.

Our knowledgeable teaching staff are adept at exam and interview preparation and providing scholarship support.

In addition, the strong links we enjoy with a wide range of senior schools means that when the time comes to move on to the next stage and beyond, your son or daughter will be fully prepared.

Our next open day is on Saturday, May 11, and we would be delighted to welcome you.

For more information, call Rupert House School on (01491) 574263, visit www.ruperthouse.org or email office@ruperthouse.oxon.sch.uk