Preparing girls for ever-changing world

SET in 35 acres in the heart of Caversham, Berkshire, Queen Anne’s School is a small school with a big outlook, preparing girls for an ever-changing world through an exciting and continually evolving education.

This girls’ day and boarding school is breaking down barriers and revolutionising the way that teenagers are taught through its partnership with educational neuroscience research programme BrainCanDo.

Educational neuroscience seeps through every aspect of the school — from the sixth form centre that could be mistaken for a Google office, with themed breakout spaces and tech-filled study pods, to the careful support of the wellbeing programme that includes regular behavioural screening questionnaires to ensure that any issues are caught early.

In the words of pastoral lead and deputy head Lindsey Bryant: “If we get the girls’ wellbeing right, the academics follow. We can set them on the right path to becoming healthy and happy adults.”

The innovative approach to education doesn’t stop there. Queen Anne’s is a recipient of the prestigious Microsoft Showcase Schools Award in recognition of the extensive digital teaching and learning that is integral to their approach.

But what does this mean in reality?

Assistant head — digital, Thomas Lange, explains: “In the classroom, every student has a device and teachers and pupils can access and interact with all resources in real time through the cloud.

“We advocate an approach called ‘digital ink’, combining touchscreen, keyboard and a stylus.

“Pupils therefore have access to all the methods they need, from handwriting their maths workings to touch-typing as they hear a history lecture.”

The techy approach is obviously having an impact, with pupils achieving 100 per cent A* to C in computer science at both GSCE and A Level over the last three years.

Offline, the school is known for its performing and creative arts offering.

It boasts a state of the art music centre with a recording studio, recital halls and music tech room, outstanding art and design provision including animation and ceramics, plus, a 250-seat theatre and a thriving dance department.

Queen Anne’s is now taking individual tour bookings and the next open event will be held on Saturday, September 11.

Contact admissions@qas.org.uk or visit www.qas.org.uk to find out more.