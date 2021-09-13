Monday, 13 September 2021

Nurturing balanced boys and girls

THE Oratory Preparatory School nurtures happy, balanced, confident and inquisitive children.

We provide an enriched education for boys and girls aged two to 13, set within 65 acres of Oxfordshire countryside with woodlands and outstanding facilities ranging from science labs, music rooms, a dance studio and theatre to a learner pool for our youngest children, a 25m heated indoor pool, a full-size 3G pitch and tennis courts.

The journey begins in Little Oaks nursery, where a spirit of exploring, discovery and trying new things is instilled, with extended provision to 50 weeks of the year, from 7.30am to 6pm, and breakfast club and after-school clubs on offer. As our pupils progress through the school, they develop their understanding and knowledge of the world around them through a literature-rich curriculum where subjects are connected by a theme — each one beginning with our “Sparkling Start” approach and concluding with our “Phenomenal Finish”.

Collaboration and critical thinking with connections across subjects are integral to our academic curriculum.

An OPS education is also centred around personal growth and life skills that help fully prepare our children for senior school.

For more information, visit www.oratoryprep.co.uk 

