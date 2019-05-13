Monday, 13 May 2019

Royal treat 1

ALMOST 160 parents and children from Rotherfield United Football Club attended Reading’s last game of the season at the Madejski Stadium on Sunday.

They were invited by the Royals after equipment at the club’s ground at Bishopswood Sports Ground in Gallowstree Common was damaged when vandals drove a car over the pitches and then set it on fire.

The club was presented with a cheque for £500 at half-time.  Chairman Andy Tidswell said: “It was a really nice gesture.”

