Unusual items at craft show

FOR those searching for that certain something or a special gift, a range of artisan wares will be available at the Henley Country Craft Show at Stonor Park this weekend.



Marquees and outdoor markets will be home to more than 200 independent stallholders selling handmade jewellery, homeware, clothing and more. There will be a variety of artisan food and drink providers offering everything from tasty cheeses to sweet and savoury baked goods.



Children’s fairground rides, live music, craft workshops and falconry displays make this a big day out. The show runs until Monday, see www.stonor.com