Gym’s fast becoming town’s fitness hub

THE newest gym in Henley, Love Fitness, is fast becoming the fitness hub of the town.

Located at Henley Rugby Club, the facilities include cardio equipment, seated resistance machines, free weights, functional training rig and studio.

Members receive access from 6am to 10pm on weekdays and 8am to 8pm at weekends, with more than 25 classes each week — consisting of Boot Camp, Spinning, TRX, Kettlebells, Yoga and Pilates — all bookable via their website or app.

Members also receive three sessions with a personal trainer which will include a goal-specific workout plan, personal training session and a 45-minute lifestyle analysis.

Also located at Henley Rugby Club is The Menza Café/Bar (members get 10 per cent discount) and Physiolistic sports injury clinic all with the benefit of free parking.

So you can see that you get everything you need in a fitness centre in one convenient location.

You can claim your free one-week gym pass, giving you the option to trial the gym and classes for seven consecutive days, when you book a club tour by emailing them at enquiries@
lovefitnessgym.co.uk

To view the gallery, read member testimonials or to join, please visit www.lovefitnessgym.co.uk

