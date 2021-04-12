Nervous about visiting the dentist? We can help
A TRIP to the dentist can cause anxiety for many patients. For many, a caring welcome, ensuring ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
12/04/2021
A TRIP to the dentist can cause anxiety for many patients.
For many, a caring welcome, ensuring treatment is painless, plus a clear explanation and teamwork is enough to support people to happier, healthier teeth.
However, for some even this is not enough. In these cases, dental sedation can help.
What is dental sedation?
It is the use of safe medication that can be used to reduce anxiety and even induce a level of drowsiness and amnesia to help with undergoing dental treatment. It isn’t general anaesthesia, so doesn’t carry the risks associated with that.
Who is carrying out the sedation?
Dr Jessica Lee is a postgraduate-trained dental sedationist who has been carrying out dental sedations for over a decade.
Who could benefit?
• People with a strong gag reflex.
• People who have been avoiding going to the dentist because of fear.
• People who need to undergo a one-off dental surgery such as wisdom teeth removal.
If you would like to find out more then why not contact Wood Lane Dentistry to book a free consultation with our treatment co-ordinator Maria Bean to see if you might benefit.
For more information, call 0118 972 2626 and ask for Maria or email tco@
woodlanedentistry.co.uk
Nervous about visiting the dentist? We can help
A TRIP to the dentist can cause anxiety for many patients. For many, a caring welcome, ensuring ... [more]
Come explore new ranges of movements with us
PILATES ABC, Henley offers weekly live Zoom workouts to get your body moving. Come and join us. Our ... [more]
Enjoy the great outdoors safely as lockdown restrictions ease
The relaxation of lockdown rules on March 29 has been welcomed as a breath of fresh air. Up to six ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley on Thames
Head of Facilities & Commercial Are you a skilled and successful Buildings Manager with at least 5 years’ operational ...
Location Henley on Thames
Summer Parks Assistant June to September 2021 Full-time Mondays to Fridays £18,795pa pro rata Visit www....
Classified Advertisements