Nervous about visiting the dentist? We can help

A TRIP to the dentist can cause anxiety for many patients.

For many, a caring welcome, ensuring treatment is painless, plus a clear explanation and teamwork is enough to support people to happier, healthier teeth.

However, for some even this is not enough. In these cases, dental sedation can help.

What is dental sedation?

It is the use of safe medication that can be used to reduce anxiety and even induce a level of drowsiness and amnesia to help with undergoing dental treatment. It isn’t general anaesthesia, so doesn’t carry the risks associated with that.

Who is carrying out the sedation?

Dr Jessica Lee is a postgraduate-trained dental sedationist who has been carrying out dental sedations for over a decade.

Who could benefit?

• People with a strong gag reflex.

• People who have been avoiding going to the dentist because of fear.

• People who need to undergo a one-off dental surgery such as wisdom teeth removal.

