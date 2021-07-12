Pilates classes are back in halls, come and join us

PILATES ABC Henley is running socially distanced hall sessions during the day and evening — why not join us?

Our balanced workouts use small subtle movements which, combined with breath work, will enable you to hone and tone your body.

The exercises will further encourage you to relax and release, improve your flexibility and help improve joint movement.

Pilates helps develop the bond between mind and muscle, leading to better all-round body understanding and movement and encourages activation of our deep trunk stabilisers.

The exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Beginners are welcome.

Classes include exercises for a wide range of clients, including long covid, ante- and post-natal, balance, dyspraxia, diastasis recti, arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Spaces are limited. Call Alyth Black on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk for more information and to book a session. Or visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk

Hall sessions: Tuesday, Shiplake, 10am, 11.15am, noon: Wednesday, Sonning Common, 10am, 11.15am, Shiplake, 6.30pm, 7.45 pm; Thursday, Henley, 7pm, 8.15pm.