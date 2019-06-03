Make ‘more’ of yourself at Badgemore

FOCUS, the boutique gym and fitness hub at Badgemore Park really is a class act.

Now it is offering you the chance to “B:MORE”.

A spokesman said: “The summer of 2019 will see our extensive offering of fitness classes increase to a whopping 40 options a week. This includes the introduction of TRX to our brand new Court Yard Studio, which makes Focus Gym the only accredited TRX studio in the Henley area.

“What is TRX? A high-performance training tool that leverages gravity and the user’s body weight to complete hundreds of exercises.

“It is brilliant at delivering a fast, effective total body workout that helps build a rock-solid core, increases muscular endurance and benefits people of all fitness levels — from pro athletes to seniors. From the beginning of June our very popular summer bootcamp sessions will return in our beautiful walled garden. We are also introducing ‘Get into Golf’ classes, focusing on giving you a golf swing to win! To view our summer timetable in full, visit the Focus Gym page on our website at www.badgemorepark.com, where you will also find our firm favourites, such as indoor cycling, barre, yoga and pilates.”

Badgemore Park is a mere four-minute drive from Henley town hall.

It has ample free parking, Wi-Fi and the all new and improved Coach House, which offers a delicious and healthy food menu and where you can sit and enjoy the beautiful views out over the Badgemore Park estate.

To find out more about all of this, including membership and non-membership options, email info@badgemorepark.com or call (01491) 574175

Follow Focus Gym on Instagram and Facebook @focusatbadgemorepark