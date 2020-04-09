Help ease back and joint pain while self-isolating

PILATES ABC Henley is now holding classes online for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

They have been designed to create a weekly focus where you can exercise, relax and socialise with others from the safety of your own home.

Owner Alyth Black says: “As well as exercising for an hour, I am giving my clients time to have a quick chat before the session and after it has ended. I have introduced this extra feature so that my clients can continue to chat face to face with their class mates.”

She adds: “Relaxation and breathing techniques are included to help everyone through this difficult time.”

The pilates workout will help you to tone your body, improve your alignment and make you more flexible. Other benefits include helping back and joint pain.

In order to participate, you will need access to the internet and a device with a camera and built-in microphone.

Sessions are being held on Monday at 1pm, 7pm and 8.30pm; Tuesday at 9am, 10.30am and 8pm; Wednesday at 10am, 11.30am, 6.30pm and 8pm; Thursday at 7pm and 8.30pm. Beginners are welcome to take part.

For more information and to book a session, contact Alyth Black on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilates

abc.co.uk

You can also visit the company website, www.pilatesabc.co.uk