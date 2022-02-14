Monday, 14 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Balanced workouts that are suitable for all ages

Balanced workouts that are suitable for all ages

AT Pilates ABC Henley we would love you to join us — come and exercise for pleasure.

Our balanced workouts use small subtle movements which combined with breath work will enable you to hone and tone your body and are suitable for all ages.

The exercises will further encourage you to relax and release, improve your flexibility and joint movement for use in daily life or in your favourite sport.

Pilates encourages activation of our deep trunk stabilisers and further helps develop the bond between mind and muscle leading to better all-round movement and body understanding.

The exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Classes include exercises for a wide range of clients including pilates for golfers, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, long covid, ante and post-natal, dyspraxia, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, Osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and Scoliosis.

We are still using social distancing and ventilation but no masks are used during exercise.

Hall sessions take place on Tuesdays at Shiplake at 10am, 11.15am and 12 noon and at Crazies Hill, Wargrave at 8pm. On Wednesdays sessions take place at Sonning Common at 8.50am and 9.55am and Shiplake at 6.30pm and 7.45pm. Beginners are welcome.

Spaces are limited. For more information or to book a session call Alyth Black on 07521699265, email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk or visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk

Fitness Watch

Looking for a job?

Production & Office Assistant

Location Henley on Thames

Production & Office Assistant Full-time position (available February) ———— For details and to apply please visit: www....

 

Teaching Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Teaching Assistant Scale: Grade 5 Pt 5 Pro-rata Monday – Friday 8:30am- 3:30pm Term-time only • Required to start ASAP ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33