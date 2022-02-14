Balanced workouts that are suitable for all ages

AT Pilates ABC Henley we would love you to join us — come and exercise for pleasure.

Our balanced workouts use small subtle movements which combined with breath work will enable you to hone and tone your body and are suitable for all ages.

The exercises will further encourage you to relax and release, improve your flexibility and joint movement for use in daily life or in your favourite sport.

Pilates encourages activation of our deep trunk stabilisers and further helps develop the bond between mind and muscle leading to better all-round movement and body understanding.

The exercises are adapted to suit the individual and their specific needs. Classes include exercises for a wide range of clients including pilates for golfers, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, long covid, ante and post-natal, dyspraxia, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, Osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and Scoliosis.

We are still using social distancing and ventilation but no masks are used during exercise.

Hall sessions take place on Tuesdays at Shiplake at 10am, 11.15am and 12 noon and at Crazies Hill, Wargrave at 8pm. On Wednesdays sessions take place at Sonning Common at 8.50am and 9.55am and Shiplake at 6.30pm and 7.45pm. Beginners are welcome.

Spaces are limited. For more information or to book a session call Alyth Black on 07521699265, email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk or visit www.pilatesabc.co.uk