Discover Riese & Müller at e-Bike Barn showroom

THE e-Bike Barn is showcasing one of the leading brands in the e-bike industry — Riese & Müller.

Highly regarded for their design and innovation, their mission is to provide a more sustainable solution for mobility, coupled with superior build quality, functionality and usability.

Buying a Riese & Müller e-bike is a uniquely special experience, made to order in Germany, choose your desired model and you can make it your own by customising the colour, battery size, gearing and display or simply choose from our extensive stock to “ride away today”.

As an exclusively Riese & Müller experience store, we showcase their full range of models, all available to view and test-ride. These test-rides take you on a journey through the bridleways and quiet country lanes of the beautiful Chilterns, departing from our showroom located in Satwell, just outside Henley, giving you an opportunity to truly experience these wonderful e-bikes.

The new showroom is located at Conway Farm, Satwell, Henley, Oxon, RG9 4QZ and is open Monday to Saturday, 9am till 5.30pm.

To book your test ride visit www.e-bikebarn.com or telephone (01491) 628711.

Pop in and experience the full potential of electric transport.