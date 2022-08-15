Monday, 15 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

15 August 2022

Discover Riese & Müller at e-Bike Barn showroom

15/08/2022

Discover Riese & Müller at e-Bike Barn showroom

THE e-Bike Barn is showcasing one of the leading brands in the e-bike industry — Riese & Müller.

Highly regarded for their design and innovation, their mission is to provide a more sustainable solution for mobility, coupled with superior build quality, functionality and usability.

Buying a Riese & Müller e-bike is a uniquely special experience, made to order in Germany, choose your desired model and you can make it your own by customising the colour, battery size, gearing and display or simply choose from our extensive stock to “ride away today”.

As an exclusively Riese & Müller experience store, we showcase their full range of models, all available to view and test-ride. These test-rides take you on a journey through the bridleways and quiet country lanes of the beautiful Chilterns, departing from our showroom located in Satwell, just outside Henley, giving you an opportunity to truly experience these wonderful e-bikes.

The new showroom is located at Conway Farm, Satwell, Henley, Oxon, RG9 4QZ and is open Monday to Saturday, 9am till 5.30pm.

To book your test ride visit www.e-bikebarn.com or telephone (01491) 628711.

Pop in and experience the full potential of electric transport.

Fitness Watch

Looking for a job?

Sales Roles

Location Henley-on-Thames

Sales position We have a vacancy for a full-time sales person or two part-time sales persons (flexible hours and days) ...

 

Retail Merchandiser.

Location Goring-on-Thames

Simple Human are recruiting for a Retail Merchandiser (Instore) - Company car/laptop/phone - £24,000 per annum You will ...

 

Practice manager

Location Sonning Common

Full-time, 37.5 hours per week. Sonning Common Health Centre, Sonning Common, Reading, RG4 9SW. Salary depending on ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33