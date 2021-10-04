Finch is the hat-trick hero as Town move up to second spot

WARGRAVE were held to a 3-3 draw in their Premier Division clash with YATELEY UNITED.

George Hepburn, Stuart Moss and Sam Wild were the scorers for the hosts.

In Division 1 GORING UNITED came from 4-0 down at half-time to draw 4-4 at HOLYPORT RESERVES.

Daniel Wallace grabbed a second half hat-trick while Tom Brownlow also scored for United.

Elsewhere in the division, ROTHERFIELD UNITED crashed to a 3-0 home defeat against SB PHOENIX.

In Division 2, HAMBLEDEN were held to a goalless draw at TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE.

The visitors dominated play with Lewis Drake and Jonny Openshaw going close for the visitors in the early stages.

Liam Painter hit the post for the visitors before Twyford broke away and hit the woodwork themselves.

Just before half-time Hambleden had a succession of corners and it appeared that the visitors were awarded a penalty for handball but the referee changed his mind.

In the second half Gabriel Pinto caused problems down the left wing and late in the game Manuel Pinto dived at full stretch to save a goalbound Twyford shot.

In Division 3 John Ramsay and Chris Allan were both on target for GORING UNITED RESERVES as they crashed to a 4-2 defeat at home against BURGHFIELD RESERVES.

Elsewhere in the division, HAMBLEDEN RESERVES went down to a 2-0 home defeat against ROBERTSWOOD.

HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT moved up to second place in Division 4 after thrashing PANGBOURNE DEVELOPMENT 8-0 at the Triangle Ground.

Town started quickly with Oscar Wiseman opening the scoring after 10 minutes from a Fred Kirby corner.

Pangbourne rarely threatened but on two occasions keeper Matt Baulchin produced good saves.

Guy Brown, Kirby and an Aaron Finch hat-trick — which included a 40-yard lob — made it 6-0 at half-time.

Despite wholesale changes in the second half Town continued to dominate with a further goal from Kirby, and Sam Rookes with a 30-yard drive to wrap up the scoring in the last minute.