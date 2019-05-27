Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

John Deere lawnmowers are on offer this summer

John Deere lawnmowers are on offer this summer

NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of Farol’s spring/summer ’19 special offers on the John Deere range of ride-on and walk-behind lawnmowers.

This month we have the highly capable X146R on offer for only £3,311 including VAT.

This petrol ride-on lawnmower comes complete with a 36-inch deck and 300-litre grass collection system, ideal for cutting areas up to an acre.

Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of dedicated factory trained staff who will personally build the machine and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration.

If you already have a John Deere, Stihl or Husqvarna machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your kit is in top working condition. Farol Ltd offers the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at their Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Twyford showrooms, along with expert advice and parts and service support. For more information, contact Darren Smith on 07711 606986 or 01488 648552 — or visit Farol’s website at www.farolmowers.co.uk

• Farol Ltd is based at Coldridge Copse, Shefford Woodlands, Hungerford, Berkshire, RG17 7BP.

Gardens and Gardening

Looking for a job?

Gap Year Student

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Gap Year Student Rupert House School – Henley-on-Thames Required from September 2019 Rupert House is an independent ...

 

Receptionist

Location READING

• Previous experience working in admin or on reception (training will also be given) • Highly organised/ good attention ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33