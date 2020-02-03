Landscaper aims to improve gardens of all shapes and sizes
TOM Grepne specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
03/02/2020
TOM Grepne specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised beds, pergolas, paths, turfing and planting, to name a few ... any practical outdoor projects will be considered. Whether you just need a new fence or a full garden transformation, Tom can guide you every step of the way until your project is complete. Tom Grepne’s focus for his business is to stay small, delivering a very personal service with the highest quality of work possible. With 10 years’ professional experience and a diploma in horticulture, Tom has extensive experience in building and improving gardens of all sizes. Tom lives locally and has a great reputation. Take a look at the testimonials and before and after pictures on his website
www.grepnelandscapes.co.uk
Landscaper aims to improve gardens of all shapes and sizes
TOM Grepne specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised ... [more]
Why buy your tools when you can hire?
HERE at Southern Plant and Tool Hire in Station Road, Henley, we have all you need to cover most ... [more]
KIDBYS Sheds and Timber Buildings is the oldest timber building company in the Reading area and is ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location READING
TEACHER OF PSYCHOLOGY Closing Date: 25 February 2020 We are looking to appoint a graduate teacher with a strong passion ...
Teacher of Business and Economics
Location READING
Teacher of Business and Economics Closing Date – 7 February 2020 We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic and ...
Location READING
SCHOOL COUNSELLOR Closing Date – 28 February 2020 We are looking to appoint an experienced BACP/ BABCP accredited ...