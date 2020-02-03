Why buy your tools when you can hire?

HERE at Southern Plant and Tool Hire in Station Road, Henley, we have all you need to cover most eventualities — including lawnmowers (ride-on and walk-behind), brushcutters, scarifiers, rotavators, stone-buriers, rollers, hedge-trimmers, sprayers and even small tractors with a wide range of attachments.

If you’re thinking of building a pond or rockery, or even just moving earth from one side of the garden to the other, a one-tonne micro-excavator together with a walk-behind 0.5 tonne, tracked skip barrow will be ideal — saving you time and back-breaking work.

If a wheelbarrow will do, we have a few — for sale as well as hire. Local delivery is free of charge and our experienced counter staff are always on hand to help with advice and assistance.

We have more than 30 years’ experience in providing the hire and sale of equipment to the construction, civil engineering, housebuilding, trade and DIY industries.

Offering an extensive range of modern, well maintained plant and tool equipment, our operation is complemented by a full back-up service with high standards of safety, expert advice and great customer service from start to finish.

So do please call in to our Station Road premises, telephone us on Henley (01491) 576063 or visit www.southernplant.co.uk to see how we might help.