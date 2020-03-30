HERE at Southern Plant and Tool Hire in Station Road, Henley, we have all you need to cover most ... [more]
Monday, 30 March 2020
30/03/2020
TOM Grepne specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised beds, pergolas, paths, turfing and planting, to name a few...
Any practical outdoor projects will be considered.
Whether you just need a new fence or a full garden transformation, Tom can guide you every step of the way until your project is complete.
Tom Grepne’s focus for his business is to stay small, delivering a very personal service with the highest quality of work possible.
With 10 years’ professional experience and a diploma in horticulture, Tom has extensive experience in building and improving gardens of all sizes.
Tom lives locally and has a great reputation.
Take a look at the testimonials and before and after pictures on his website
www.grepnelandscapes.co.uk
HERE at Southern Plant and Tool Hire in Station Road, Henley, we have all you need to cover most ... [more]
Making the building you actually want
KIDBYS Sheds and Timber Buildings is the oldest timber building company in the Reading area and is ... [more]
Landscaper’s got all the bases covered
TOM Grepne specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley-on-Thames
Field/Telesales Person Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to earn a ...