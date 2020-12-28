Expert landscaper covers all the bases
TOM GREPNE specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised ... [more]
Monday, 28 December 2020
28/12/2020
TOM GREPNE specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised beds, pergolas, paths, turfing and planting.
Any practical outdoor projects will be considered.
Whether you need a new fence or a full garden transformation, Tom can guide you every step of the way until the project is complete. Tom lives locally and has a great reputation of a very personal service with the highest quality of work.
With 10 years’ professional experience and a diploma in horticulture, Tom has extensive experience in building and improving gardens of all sizes.
To see testimonials and before and after pictures, visit www.grepnelandscapes.co.uk
Expert landscaper covers all the bases
TOM GREPNE specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised ... [more]
Bedroom improvements to suit all styles and project managed from start to finish
HAVE you ever thought “I must get round to doing those home improvements?” This could be a total ... [more]
HERE at Southern Plant and Tool Hire in Station Road, Henley, we have all you need to cover most ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley-on-Thames
Higgs Group, publishers of the Henley Standard and Digital/Litho Printers, requires an experienced IT person, capable ...
Classified Advertisements