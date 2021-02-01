Experienced landscaper leads way in your garden
01/02/2021
TOM GREPNE and his team specialise in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work.
This includes fencing, patios, sleepers, pergolas, sheds and turfing, to name a few. Any practical outdoor projects will be considered.
Whether you need a new fence or a full garden transformation, Tom can guide you every step of the way until your project is complete.
The focus for his business is to stay small, delivering a very personal service with the highest quality of work possible.
With 10 years’ professional experience and a diploma in horticulture, Tom has extensive experience in building and improving gardens of all sizes.
He lives locally and has a great reputation, just take a look at the testimonials and before and after pictures on his website at www.grepnelandscapes.co.uk
