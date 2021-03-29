Landscaper can tackle any job in garden

TOM GREPNE and his team specialise in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work.

This includes fencing, patios, sleepers, pergolas, sheds and turfing, to name but a few. Any practical outdoor projects will be considered.

Whether you need a new fence or a full garden transformation, Tom can guide you every step of the way until your project is complete.

The focus for his business is to stay small, delivering a very personal service with the highest quality of work possible.

With 10 years’ professional experience and a diploma in horticulture, Tom has extensive experience in building and improving gardens of all sizes.

He lives locally and has a great reputation. Just take a look at the testimonials and before and after pictures on his website at www.

grepnelandscapes.co.uk