Meet the Candidates: Kevin Bulmer

Kevin Bulmer* (Con)

I HAVE lived in the Goring Ward for more than 13 years, so I’m the real local candidate.

I’m married with four children and six grandchildren. I’ve been proud to be your local district councillor for the last four years as well as being a parish and county councillor. Until we get a unitary council, I’m the next best thing. My day job is a company secretary.

I was chairman of South Oxfordshire’s District Council audit and governance committee, becoming a cabinet member in the last year. I’m also chairman of the county pension fund and sit on a safeguarding and adoption panel.

While I’m proud of what has been achieved, we could have done more and I’m keen to build on that, which is why I’m standing again.

I was a quantity surveyor with many years spent in the construction industry, which has given me lots of experience running projects to a tight budget. This comes in handy while looking after our tax pounds.

My father was a car mechanic and mother a secretary so my roots are working class but they believed in improving yourself.

You should vote for me because the Conservative values of personal responsibility, limited but effective local government and giving people the space to make the best of their lives are things I strongly believe in.