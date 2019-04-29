Meet the Candidates: Stefan Gawyrsiak

Stefan Gawrysiak* (HRG)

HENLEY’S town, district and county councillor. Mayor of Henley 2013/14. I have lived in Henley for 35 years and retired as assistant headteacher at Gillotts School where I taught for 30 years.

Member of Henley Bridge Rotary Club, which organises the Henley half marathon, and member of the Henley Show committee who created the horticultural section.

Started (with Maggie Atkinson) Music on the Meadows, a free music festival to showcase the brilliant talent of the young people of Henley. Former trustee of the Chiltern Centre for disabled childen and supporter of our wonderful Henley Symphony Orchestra.

As an HRG district councillor, I negotiated with Grundon to remove the business waste in the evening from the streets of Henley and secured three deep cleans.

I also secured our community bus Monday-to-Saturday, £43,000 for air quality measures in Henley and major funding to refurbish the leisure centre. I will continue to press for fair school funding.

My councillor grants have gone to Henley Cricket Club, AFC Henley and Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society.

HRG is independent of national parties and politics and speaks for Henley. We just get the job done for Henley.