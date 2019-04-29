Meet the Candidates: Sarah Miller

Sarah Miller (HRG)* South

GREW up in and around Henley. Lives centrally with partner and children. Town councillor for four years, chair of events committee. I brought the May Fayre back into the town centre and also jointly set up the Refill Henley campaign.

My career has been in PR and publishing from London Fleet Street to Henley. I’ve run commercial and music events in the UK and Europe. For the last eight years I have been working for the Royal Institute of British Architects researching and producing events. It was a natural choice to launch RIBA’s nationwide Design Day in Henley to match architects and designers with local business opportunities.

HRG represents everything I care about and believe in without the political ties to a national party. I am committed to ensuring Henley remains a vibrant place for everybody with a flourishing retail and business community. We must encourage and support Henley’s independent businesses as this is the lifeblood of the town’s economic future.

My other aims are to:

Push for cancer treatment therapies at Townlands Memorial Hospital.

Reduce the amount of HGVs using Henley as a cut-through.

Increase parking spaces and police visibility.

Keep our green spaces clean.

Reduce single-use plastics.