Jezz Moore (Con) South

I HAVE lived in Henley for 20 years.

A very keen sportsman, I became a rowing coach to the Great Britain junior team in 2004 and subsequently a volunteer coach at Leander Club as well as serving on the committee for seven years.

I started my career in private equity and completed an MBA at the Henley Business School.

Since co-founding a company called RiddleBox, I have specialised in corporate and executive development using advances in neuroscience, physiology and

cardiology.

I met my wife, Paula, in the Angel on The Bridge in October 2010 and we were married in Remenham Church four years ago.

She is responsible for getting me into skydiving. In my spare time I ride a 25-year-old Harley-Davidson motorbike.