Meet the Candidates: Ian Reissmann

Ian Reissmann (HRG)* South
LIVED in Henley for more than 30 years. Chair of Townlands steering group, vice-chair of finance committee, chair of Henley Residents Group, councillor for 16 years, Mayor in 2005/6.
I have supported HRG since its establishment in 1991 as I believe that Henley should be run by residents for residents, accountable only to residents.
Since first elected, I have taken an interest in a wide range of issues including transport, air pollution and sustainability, sport and recreation, heritage and the environment. I have enjoyed supporting local sports organisations to promote healthy and active lives for all residents, especially young people.
I led the fight to save and redevelop Townlands Hospital. With the total support of the community, the campaign succeeded and our new hospital re-opened in 2017 with an extended set of services.
I work full-time as a director of a software development company which exports around the world. I believe that this gives me useful experience in the real world, which is important when running a council.
My aims are to:
Continue to manage the council’s finances responsibly.
Push for more services at Townlands Memorial Hospital.
Make Henley more sustainable and environmentally conscious.
Support council staff.
29 April 2019
