Meet the Candidates: Paula Isaac

Paula Isaac (HRG) North

BORN and raised in Henley. Lives in the town with husband Rob and three children. Previously helped the town council consult residents on the upgrade of Makins recreation ground.

I am currently a manager at Henley’s 60-Plus Social Club.

I feel it is important to get involved in the community and give something back.

I am vice-chair of the Gainsborough Residents’ Association and help to organise community events and charity fund-raising and work with local organisations to help support residents.

I have children and want to use my experience as a mum and from working in the community to support Henley residents and help to keep our town a lovely place to live.

I am frustrated by the lack of (truly) affordable housing and the erection of more care homes that I feel will be underused.

My aims are to:

Tackle the lack of affordable housing.

Provide better facilities all over town, for all ages.

Organise more events that bring the community together.

Support our elderly population with more services available locally.

Raise awareness and funds for our local schools, which desperately need it.