McAllister duo combine to secure derby day victory

A DEPLETED Henley 1sts side went down to a 5-3 defeat at Winchester last Saturday.

The game immediately broke into a lively affair with both sides having their fair share of possession and positive play but it was Winchester who took an early lead.

Danny Newcombe failed to let the ball hit his foot in the Henley D and the umpire awarded Winchester a corner which they managed to score from to make it 2-0.

Henley kept their composure and worked the ball around with half backs Kyle Soulsby and Adam Foulds putting in fine shifts to keep Winchester at bay.

Some good work down the right ended with Alex Land dispatching a reverse stick along the uneven grass pitch into the bottom corner. Shortly after Winchester netted again to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Henley charged out the blocks at the start of the second half and pulled a goal back from a fine finish by skipper Jonny Taylor after Land gave him a bobbling half pass half shot towards the far post. However, two quickfire goals saw Winchester move 5-2 ahead.

Henley worked hard and managed to pull another goal back from Chris Green to make it 5-3.

HENLEY 2nds ran out 4-2 winners against county rivals Bicester at Jubilee Park.

The visitors starting brightly, attacking in numbers against a back three, creating a high press and making it difficult at times for Henley to get the ball out from defence.

Breaking into the Henley D and forcing a mistake, Bicester took the lead with a well worked goal.

Henley started to build up the pressure, allowing the Bicester team to attack at pace, but starting to soak it up and adding pressure of their own, which resulted in a first half tally of five short corners.

After 22 minutes Henley saw the youngest of the three Herberts on the pitch — Timothy — finish the ball into the back of the net to equalise.

The remainder of the half was a back and forth flowing game as the teams changed ends all square.

Within the first five minutes of the second half Henley took the lead through Dan Herbert.

Following a mistake by the Henley keeper Bicester were back in the game with a goal to make it 2-2.

Henley took the lead again when debutant Ralph struck from within the D, the ball took deflection, a bobble and wrong-footed the goalkeeper to put the hosts 3-2 ahead.

With time running out, man-of-the-match Jeremy Hughes-Burne scored with a sublime finish to wrap up the scoreline.

FOR the third weekend in a row Henley 4ths slipped to a disappointing defeat, this time at home to South Berkshire 4ths.

Once again a changed side, Henley conceded early on after a fast attacking move from the visitors.

Henley began to find their feet in the game and made a succession of promising chances, resulting in the levelling goal after a fine finish from Phil Biggs.

The hosts created chance after chance but lacked the composure to finish and were punished with the South Berkshire striker deflecting a shot into the top of the net.

Henley persevered and were able to level again when Biggs netted his second of the game with a fine finish high and out of reach of the goalkeeper.

Just before half-time a freak goal was awarded after it was adjudged that there was a touch by a South Berkshire player in the D, which caught the Henley keeper off guard.

In the second half Henley were creating chances but were not able to get the all-important touch. Midway into the half the visitors went 4-2 up with a well-taken goal.

Enzo Cheesman was named man-of-the-match for a fine performanc ein defence for the hosts.

Henley 4ths: Ed Hems, Jon Williams, Simon Ward, Matt Carter, Enzo Cheesman, Ian Rechner, Ewan Watkins, Phil Biggs, Neil Emmett, Max Hems, Elliot Fielder, David Corke, Jamie Furness.

HENLEY 5ths ran out 3-2 derby winners at Wallingford 5ths.

Winning the pushback, Henley initially got off to a fast-paced start but quickly discovered themselves on a back foot as Wallingford gained possession and pushed high up in to the visitors’ half.

Within 10 minutes Wallingford managed to break through Henley’s defence and score their opening goal. Settling back into the game Henley started to put up a stronger challenge to Wallingford, intercepting a couple of advances from the opposition and taking the ball back up in to Wallingford’s half.

Despite this Wallingford pushed back on Henley and managed to score their second goal from a penalty corner, which despite best efforts was swept past goal keeper Tom Grocock. Again, Henley stepped up to put pressure on Wallingford, Ian Heggie taking the ball up through the midfield and making an incisive pass across to Mike McAllister who tapped the ball neatly past the Wallingford keeper to score Henley’s first goal just before half time.

Starting the second half 2-1 down, Henley’s game started to come together with midfielders Henry Davis and Jon Grocock working hard to push up into Wallingford’s half, and distributing balls out to the wings.

Henley’s colts gave their all and advanced at pace down the wings with Eddie Williams, Toby Phillips and Danny McAllister all wending their way through the opposition’s midfield and in to the 25 yard area.

Advancing the ball into the D, Mike McAllister took a sly shot on goal that was stopped by Wallingford’s keeper but, picking up the rebound, Mike McAllister was able to make the necessary finish to score Henley’s equalising goal.

Buoyed by their leveller, Henley saw that securing a win was well within their grasp. The defensive line up of Fergus Heggie, Nick Shuttleworth and Piers Edgell managed to stave off Wallingford’s advances and made some fine passes through the midfield to take the fight back to Wallingford.

With 10 minutes to go Henry Davis gained possession and dribbled into the D and made an accurate pass to Mike McAllister. One-on-one against the keeper, McAllister tapped the ball between the keeper’s legs on target for the goal.

With less than a foot left to travel, up popped Danny McAllister who tapped the ball in to the net, securing the win for Henley.

Henley 5ths: Tom Grocock, Jon Grocock, Nick Shuttleworth, Piers Edgell (Captain), Toby Phillips, Henry Davis, Ben Williams, Eddie Williams, Mike McAllister, Danny McAllister, Ian Heggie, Fergus Heggie, Duncan Gray, Alan Mortimer.