World famous orchestra returning to village festival

A WORLD famous chamber orchestra is returning to the Wargrave Village Festival.

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields will play at St Mary’s Church in Mill Green for the classical evening of the biennial festival on Monday, June 17.

The orchestra was founded by Sir Neville Marriner 60 years ago and is well-known for its rendition of classical favourites, all performed without a conductor. It appears at concert venues across the world and is the most recorded orchestra in the UK.

The orchestra, which performed at the last village festival in 2017, created the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning 1985 film Amadeus.

Peter Dart, director of music at St Mary’s, said: “It is an enormous privilege to be able to host the Academy of St Martin in the Fields in the church. The theme of the festival this year is ‘That’s Magic’ and we would like to believe that we have assembled a magical programme of classical music which will comprise Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No 3, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto and Symphony No 41 and Mendelssohn’s wonderfully atmospheric Hebrides Overture. Tomo Keller will lead the 35-strong orchestra on violin with James Burke on clarinet.”

Tickets costs from £25 to £100 and are available by emailing tickets@pursuitnha.com

The festival theme is in honour of the late Paul Daniels, the TV magician who lived in the village.

Events will be held over three weeks in June. These include the annual sprint triathlon, a family food day run by Sticky Fingers and a cooking school for children.

For more information, visit www.wargravefestival.org.uk