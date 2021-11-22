Eco-friendly hair salon puts quality first

WHY not give yourself the gift of great hair this Christmas?

At Luke Robert Hair we pride ourselves on delivering quality hair.

Luke and our team are professional and friendly, our salon is a place where our valued guests feel happy and comfortable while safe in the knowledge that they are in very capable hands.

Our team is made up of experienced stylists, two of whom are also industry educators, including Luke himself, and we are also home to three master colour specialists. At LRH our salon motto is “eco not ego” and we are Goring’s first sustainable hair salon.

This sees us recycle 95 per cent all our waste, including the hair we cut off. We also offer a 25 per cent discount on the RRP if you bring your empty shampoo bottles for refills.

We think you deserve to have fabulous locks, so if you want to visit us at LRH but cannot make it in before Christmas why not take advantage of our “New Year New You”** offer that we will have running throughout January and February where you will receive a massive 50 per cent discount on your highlight price when booked with a cut and finish.

Just quote “HenleyNewYear50” to receive this incredible deal.

Don’t miss out this Christmas at Luke Robert Hair, call us today on (01491) 871382 to book your complimentary consultation or visit us online at www.lukeroberthair.com

We look forward to seeing you soon.

**Skin test required. You must book a full-priced cut and finish to receive 50 per cent discount.