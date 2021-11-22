Brass musicians to explore lighter side
THE beautiful Victorian Catholic church in Goring will echo to the sounds of five of the nation’s ... [more]
Monday, 22 November 2021
22/11/2021
WHY not give yourself the gift of great hair this Christmas?
At Luke Robert Hair we pride ourselves on delivering quality hair.
Luke and our team are professional and friendly, our salon is a place where our valued guests feel happy and comfortable while safe in the knowledge that they are in very capable hands.
Our team is made up of experienced stylists, two of whom are also industry educators, including Luke himself, and we are also home to three master colour specialists. At LRH our salon motto is “eco not ego” and we are Goring’s first sustainable hair salon.
This sees us recycle 95 per cent all our waste, including the hair we cut off. We also offer a 25 per cent discount on the RRP if you bring your empty shampoo bottles for refills.
We think you deserve to have fabulous locks, so if you want to visit us at LRH but cannot make it in before Christmas why not take advantage of our “New Year New You”** offer that we will have running throughout January and February where you will receive a massive 50 per cent discount on your highlight price when booked with a cut and finish.
Just quote “HenleyNewYear50” to receive this incredible deal.
Don’t miss out this Christmas at Luke Robert Hair, call us today on (01491) 871382 to book your complimentary consultation or visit us online at www.lukeroberthair.com
We look forward to seeing you soon.
**Skin test required. You must book a full-priced cut and finish to receive 50 per cent discount.
Brass musicians to explore lighter side
THE beautiful Victorian Catholic church in Goring will echo to the sounds of five of the nation’s ... [more]
Eco-friendly hair salon puts quality first
WHY not give yourself the gift of great hair this Christmas? At Luke Robert Hair we pride ourselves ... [more]
GORING Village Butchers is family-owned and is at the heart of the community. Providing a helpful, ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Surrey
Senior Programme Area Manager Job reference: SRF37495 Location: Greenlands Henley-on-Thames UK Salary: £41,526 to £51,...
Location READING
CARETAKER VACANCY Woodcote Primary School RG8 We are looking for a flexible, enthusiastic person with a range of good ...