Brass musicians to explore lighter side

THE beautiful Victorian Catholic church in Goring will echo to the sounds of five of the nation’s leading brass musicians on Friday, November 26, at 7pm.

The members of the Philharmonic Brass of London play with all the leading London orchestras.

They will present a programme which balances masterpieces written for brass quintet — including the famous Quintet by Malcolm Arnold — with the lighter side of musical life.

Expect serious music-making of the very highest standard. Also expect lollipops which bring the broadest of smiles and energetic toe-tapping.

This concert is the first in a series of cultural events to mark the opening of the Galilee — the new extension at Our Lady and St John in Ferry Lane.

The Galilee is a major new development both for the church and the wider community and was blessed by the Archbishop of Birmingham in September.

Refreshments will be available during the interval. Whatever your interest, whether it be the music of trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba or church architecture and the joys of a Thames-side village before Christmas, do come.

Blue badge parking is available.

Tickets cost £15 or £10 (slightly restricted view) with children and students half price.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.galileegoring.org.uk or call (01491) 872181.