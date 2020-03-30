Need to clean your car? These household products can help

BABY shampoo, vinegar and lemon are three of the household products that can be used to clean different parts of a car.

Motoring specialists from LeaseCar.uk have researched the following solutions that can be used to clean wiper blades, windows and even car carpets.

General use

Mix 200ml of broken-down mild soap and 200ml of baby shampoo with a bucket of warm water and a bucket of cold water, then use a car sponge to lather up your vehicle. Then, rinse thoroughly with cold water.

Wiper blades

When your windshield wiper blades get dirty, they’ll streak the glass instead of keeping it clean and clear. Mix a solution of around 60ml of household ammonia with a litre of water and gently lift the blade, wipes both sides with a soft cloth or paper towel soaked in the solution. Then wipe the blades with a dry cloth before lowering them back into place.

Car carpet cleaner

Instead of spending big on a commercial car carpet shampoo, mix 200ml of white vinegar, two tablespoons of fabric softener, two tablespoons of baking soda, half a tablespoon of dish soap, and 10 to 15 essential oil drops of your choice with 200ml of hot water, and mix the ingredients in a spray bottle. Spray liberally on the carpets and mats and let it sit for a few minutes before wiping down with a clean cloth. To clean heavily soiled floor mats, remove them and and soak them in a basin or bucket with the same recipe.

Alloys

Combine 100ml of lemon juice with 100ml of warm water in a spray bottle, spray the diluted lemon juice on to a soft cotton cloth and rub into the alloy, coating the entire surface in an even layer.

Lemon juice is naturally acidic and slowly eats away at all dirt, dust and debris, leaving behind a clean, shiny surface.

Allow the lemon juice to work into and clean the alloy for 10 minutes before rinsing off.

Bird poo and tree sap remover

If you often park under trees, you’ll likely have to deal with bird poo and tree sap splatters on the regular. The most important thing is to not let it sit on your car’s paintwork for a long time.

Stir 200ml of dish soap and two tablespoons of baking soda into a bucket of water. Then, pour the bird poop cleaner and tar remover recipe over the splatters and let it soak for a couple of minutes to soften the bird poop, tar, or sap.

Stains that are particularly stubborn may need a little rubbing with an old rag or sponge. The baking soda will neutralize the acidity of the dish soap, making it safe for your car’s surface.

Windows

Mix 60ml of vinegar with 400ml of distilled water and half a teaspoon of dish soap, then pour into a large spray bottle. As soon as your windshield or windows show water spots and dirt marks, you can take out this solution to spritz the glass, before using a microfiber cloth or soft paper towels to wipe them clean afterwards.