Big friendly giant that has luxury at its heart

THIS week’s drive is the intriguing Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35, a giant vehicle that has had a man-sized makeover.

I have driven and written about D-Max Arctic Trucks before but the experience is always worthwhile repeating.

This is motoring like you have never imagined it. This vehicle is all about size from top to bottom. And it is so tough you could drive it anywhere and virtually put it to any test.

Starting at the bottom and to give you some idea of its roadside stature, the updated D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 features 35in Nokian Rotiiva tyres, on 17in by 10in AT black alloy wheels with flared wheel arch extensions.

This gives the truck an other-worldly look compared with “normal” sized vehicles but it can make for a bumpy ride if there is no load on board.

But then although this looks like the best kind of workhorse, the leather upholstery and comfortable interior tell you a different story.

The D-Max Arctic Trucks can be regarded simply as a luxuriously appointed sport utility vehicle (SUV).

We used it to haul some heavy gear to the local recycling centre and, believe me, the D-Max Arctic Trucks did this without batting an eyelid. This is due to its punchy turbo diesel engine. The D-Max pick-up delivers 164PS and 360Nm of torque (pulling power).

With towing capabilities of 3.5 tonnes, a maximum payload of 1,161kg and a 4x4 drive, the Isuzu D-Max also achieves 40.4mpg, meeting Euro six emissions standards without the need for AdBlue.

Necessarily, the presence of a double cab (which I think is essential with these kind of trucks) means that the load area is not huge. If you owned one you would need a lockable cover for the load area.

But whatever you want to haul, be it anything from wardrobe to washing machine, the D-Max Arctic Trucks’ load space will swallow it and the engine responds accordingly.

A new Bilstein suspension ensures the D-Max Arctic Trucks can tackle the toughest terrains.

Isuzu says the AT35 is “engineered to excel in the most arduous terrain and will meet the most demanding challenges from farmers and other rural workers, those in the construction industry, and adventurous thrill-seekers alike”.

The exterior has been enhanced with newly designed extended profile black side steps that incorporate a chunky tread pattern and the new AT logo with lava colour coding.

The new logo is applied to the wheel centre cap and features on the upgraded exterior badging on the wing and tailgate.

A bespoke leather trim has been tailored specifically for the latest D-Max Arctic Trucks. The quilted leather (very comfortable) has a geometric pattern and central spine detail.

Contouring has been added to the seats with side bolsters and the front headrests retaining the Arctic Trucks logo. This new interior trim is standard specification.

A new nine inch Multifunction Colour Touchscreen has an Arctic Trucks start-up screen and includes Bluetooth connectivity, DAB radio, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto functionality, nine speakers including a subwoofer and Satellite Navigation. The audio package also incorporates front and rear USB ports, an HDMI port plus a Wireless Charger which is located in the top glove box to safely charge your phone while driving.

To complement the rear parking sensors and reversing camera, a front camera is positioned on the front bumper and monitors the area in front of the truck that would normally be in the driver’s blind spot. These images are displayed on the touchscreen to aid manoeuvring when parking.

In addition to the new features, the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks retains its 3.5 tonne towing, warranty and roadside assistance in the UK and across Europe.

The D-Max Arctic Trucks is now available in six colours: Cosmic Black Mica, Obsidian Grey Mica, Splash White, Titanium Silver Met, Sapphire Blue Mica and Spinel Red Mica.

And just as others in the new car market are struggling for sales, the Isuzu D-Max recorded its strongest-ever sales performance for July, up 50 per cent on the same month last year.

As the company prepares for launch of the All-New D-Max in 2021, Isuzu UK is recruiting new dealers to help it achieve its medium-term target of 10,000 sales per year by 2025.

Thanks to its towing capacity, 4WD system and one-tonne payload, the Isuzu D-Max has scooped many awards including the What Van? Pick-Up of the Year 2020.