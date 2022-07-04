ID. Buzz has all extras needed in digital world

FEW car designs have impressed me in recent years more than the new ID. Buzz which, says its maker Volkswagen, combines “space and comfort with the digital world of smartphones and the home”.

One of the aims of this car — or mini-bus — is that it is a “pioneering companion in the digital world”.

It offers, says VW, the best connectivity thanks to its fully digital operating concept and innovative infotainment system.

Technical details such as USB-C ports are also on board, allowing passengers to perform rapid charging of their smartphones and laptops with a capacity of up to 45 watts.

All that may be so but it is the look of the ID. Buzz that I really like: its chunky, futuristic look has an historic familiarity yet is very much of the moment.

In combination with the clear design and fresh two-tone look, the ID. Buzz becomes a “digital living room” and therefore opens up a new dimension in electric mobility.

Jozef Kabaň, head of Volkswagen design, said: “We have developed a vehicle layout where the interior becomes a digital living room or office — just like customers are familiar with in their own homes.”

There are up to eight USB interfaces offering a large number of options for using mobile devices in the ID. Buzz.

Volkswagen optionally supplies small folding tables on the front seat backrests for laptops or tablets.

Three USB-C ports are provided as standard for supplying power to smartphones, games consoles, notebooks and tablets used by the occupants. Customers can additionally order three further ports, one each in the interior mirror base and in the two sliding doors.

Almost all the USB-C ports, except for the port on the mirror, use the latest USB Power Delivery charging standard (USB-PD) which permits rapid charging.

A compatible office notebook with empty battery can be charged up to 50 per cent capacity in around half an hour.

All displays in the ID. Buzz are digital. Using the touch controls on the multifunction steering wheel, the driver can operate the digital cockpit with its 5.3in display.

This has a free-standing design, just like the large touch display in the middle of the dash panel.

With the standard Ready 2 Discover radio system, the screen measures 10 inches diagonally; the standard radio comes with a navigation function that can be subsequently activated.

There are two touch panels under the touch display: sliders allow the audio volume and temperature to be adjusted, while the digital buttons underneath these controls open the menus for parking, air conditioning, driver assist systems and running gear modes.

The Hello ID. natural voice control is the third control level alongside the multifunction steering wheel and the touch display.

This recognises questions and commands quickly and precisely.

Answers are provided very quickly and in two ways — offline from the information stored in the vehicle and online from the Cloud.

The Intuitive ID. Light can also be found in the ID. Buzz — the narrow light strip that runs under the windscreen in the vehicle interior.

This provides intuitively understandable information using different light pulses.

The online services We Connect and We Connect Plus are optionally available for all variants of the ID. Buzz and come as standard for a limited period. As soon as they are activated, they connect the vehicle with the smartphones of the people using the services and with the outside world.

In addition to Online Voice Control, the highlights in the service portfolio include navigation with Online Traffic Information, Internet Radio, media streaming with the Wi-Fi hotspot and Spotify — an activated We Connect contract is also a prerequisite for the free over-the-air updates. The vehicle-related services are another area of the We Connect world. Using the We Connect ID. app on their smartphone, ID. Buzz owners can remotely control charging and the electric stationary air conditioning (standard) and also check the battery charge level.

With its many infotainment and connectivity functions, the ID. Buzz is a smart device on wheels. App-Connect wireless is on board as standard for smartphone integration.

This allows selected smartphone apps to be wirelessly integrated into the native environment of the ID. Buzz and then used conveniently via the infotainment system or voice control. Volkswagen offers users the choice between Android Auto and Apple CarPlay technologies for this.

There is an ergonomic gear lever to match the elevated seat position of the driver and front passenger, ID. Buzz is equipped with a high dash panel.

With its strict horizontal contours with the different levels stacked on top of each other, it is just one example of the modern interpretation of the Volkswagen bus interior.

Typical for the Volkswagen bus, the front seats in the ID. Buzz offer a comparatively high sitting position with captain’s chairs. Together with the large windows, this ensures optimum all-round visibility.

The ID. Buzz is optionally available with the functional and clever Buzz Box. This can be installed between the front seats and removed again in just one simple step.

It features a large stowage compartment in the upper part. Included here for easy access at all times: an ice scraper and a bottle opener.