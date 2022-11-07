Masses of cabin space in Tourneo Connect

CAPACIOUS, economical, useful and comfortable, this week’s drive was all of these things.

And yet British motorists in particular seem reluctant to embrace totally a utility people carrier of this kind.

Yet the Ford Grand Tourneo Connect I have been driving could prove persuasive in changing their collective minds.

My time spent with the Grand Tourneo included a 300-mile round trip into Wales. Throughout, I found this new vehicle easy to drive and equipped with everything you might need in a car of this type.

That includes an incredible amount of interior space that was well used to transport both people and some light, if awkward cargo (a boxed child’s cot).

I went to France for a motoring holiday this year for the first time since the pandemic and Ford’s Grand Tourneo would have been an ideal vehicle to take.

But, if like me, you expressed an interest in some of the people carriers on the market — or large SUVs — you would have recoiled at their high price.

One of the great things about the Grand Tourneo was its price — just under £32,000 on the road, for which you get a lot of car. Other people movers/SUVs would have to go some to beat this kind of value for money. The introduction of the new Tourneo Connect in five-seat and seven-seat versions, and the five-seat new Tourneo Courier, completes the renewal of Ford’s entire Tourneo people mover line-up.

The two Tourneo Connect models offer flexibility from versatile seating, great stowage and dual sliding side doors.

These sliding doors are so handy particularly in car parks where spaces are often too tight for comfortable parking.

The Tourneo Connect has 60/40 split rear seats that can be folded flat and tumbled forward, or removed to provide 2,410 litres of space behind the front seats.

The Grand Tourneo Connect offers rear seating that folds quickly into a flat, luggage platform with 2,620 litres of space; a third row seats slide fore and aft for added versatility.

To carry the cot from Wales, we just folded flat the rear seats and laid the bulky boxed package on top. Perfect, and it was done in seconds.

Part of the mission this week was also to pick someone up travelling from London. So, we comfortably accommodated five adults and a baby in a child’s seat and there was room to spare.

The new Tourneo Connect also offers an advanced version of the 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine, which incorporates significant changes to the fuel injection and emission-control systems to improve fuel-efficiency.

New technologies also include cylinder deactivation, which enables the engine to run on two cylinders at low loads, also to improve fuel efficiency.

An upgraded six-speed manual transmission is now fitted to all engines as standard.

The 1.5 litre EcoBlue engine can also be specified with a new eight-speed automatic transmission, which has been engineered for good fuel efficiency alongside good performance and smooth gearshifts.

It is this ease of handling that is so impressive about the Grand Tourneo. Manoeuvrability was exceptional for such a long vehicle.

The new Tourneo Connect is part of Ford’s completely renewed line-up of Tourneo people movers, which also includes the compact Courier and the range-topping new eight/nine-seat Custom.

The new model introduces a new front-end appearance featuring a five-bar grille, combined with slimmer headlamps and a more aerodynamic lower fascia and front spoiler. Both the five-seat Tourneo Connect and the seven-seat Grand Tourneo Connect feature an upgraded interior with a floating, tablet-inspired 6in colour touchscreen on certain models, featuring Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system.

Ford says the new Tourneo Courier offers “growing families and urban motorists with active lifestyles outstanding luggage and passenger space”.

The series line-up includes four attractive alternatives, including the choice of Titanium or Sport models at the top of the range.

I found the Grand Tourneo Connect Active I tested a very satisfactory drive and I would recommend this car to anyone that wants true value for money for an outgoing lifestyle.

“The new Tourneo Connect and Courier people movers are spacious, flexible, and now offer new technologies like SYNC 3 connectivity to help customers get the most from their busy and active lifestyles,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, marketing, sales and service, Ford of Europe.

He added: “Sophisticated powertrain technologies, including our improved 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine with cylinder deactivation, make the new Tourneo models even better to drive and cheaper to run, too.”