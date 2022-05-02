Decor Fair returns with festival feel

THE Henley Decor Fair returns from May 26 to 29 to its stunning riverside location, along the Henley Royal Regatta course.

With more than 150 of the UK’s finest decorative traders, the Henley Decor Fair has built a reputation for being ‘the interiors event of the year’.

This lifestyle event, has everything to inspire the vintage lover or interior designer in us all. From decorative antiques and art to architectural salvage and reclaimed items for the home and garden. It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet the country’s top dealers and mingle with TV experts from well-known shows such as Salvage Hunters: The Restorers and UKTV’s Restoration Workshop. The festival feel makes for a great day out for families, with face-painting and crafts to keep little ones entertained and when ready to take a break from shopping, enjoy live music in the beautiful riverside surroundings.

You will find cocktail bars, craft beers, vintage tearoom, ice cream and a wide choice of gastro food stalls all at your service.

As trading closes and the sun begins to set, daytime guests are invited to enjoy the evening entertainment and dance until they drop. For the first time ever, evening only tickets can also be purchased online (over-21s only). On Saturday night, direct from The Voice, the incredible soul songstress, Beth Morris will perform hits such as Tainted Love, Nutbush City Limits and Crazy, followed by an Eighties disco from DJs Carlos & Salt of Liquorice Records. On Sunday they will be spinning the vinyl once again, with their ‘Vinyl & Nothing but the Vinyl’ set, serving up well-known chart toppers from the Sixties onwards.

For further details and to enjoy a two-for-one online daytime ticket offer (offer ends May 1) visit henleydecorfair.com. Free entry for children under 16, disabled people and carers of disabled people.