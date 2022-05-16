Monday, 16 May 2022

Something for everyone at Decor Fair

THE Henley Decor Fair, sponsored by Knight Frank, returns to its stunning Henley riverside setting from May 26 to 29 with more than 150 of the UK and Europe’s top decorative traders.

There’s something for everyone at Henley Decor Fair. This lifestyle event has everything to inspire the vintage-lover or the interior designer in us all. From a vast range of quality decorative antiques, vintage and architectural salvage for the home and garden to shepherd’s huts and vintage boats.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet the country’s top dealers and mingle with TV experts from well-known shows such as Salvage Hunters: The Restorers and UKTV’s Restoration Workshop. Henley Decor Fair is no ordinary antiques fair. The wonderful atmosphere and festival feel make it a great day out for the whole family. Entertain the little ones with face painting and crafts and when you’re ready to take a break from shopping, enjoy live music in the beautiful riverside surroundings.

You’ll find cocktail bars, craft beers, a vintage tearoom and a wide choice of gastro food stalls all at your service.

As trading closes, daytime guests are invited to enjoy the evening entertainment and dance until they drop. If you can’t attend during the day, evening only tickets can be purchased online for £5 (over 21s only).

On Saturday night, direct from The Voice, the incredible soul songstress, Beth Morris will perform hits such as Tainted Love, Nutbush City Limits and Crazy, followed by an Eighties Disco from DJs Carlos & Salt of Liquorice Records. On Sunday they’ll be spinning the vinyl once again, with their ‘Vinyl & Nothing but the Vinyl’ set, serving up well known chart toppers from the Sixties onwards.

Free entry for children under 16, disabled people and carers of disabled people.

For further details or to purchase tickets visit henleydecorfair.com

