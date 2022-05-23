Decor Fair returns with festival feel

THE Henley Decor Fair returns from May 26 to 29 with a festival feel to its beautiful riverside location.

With more than 150 of the UK’s finest decorative traders, the Henley Decor Fair has a reputation for being ‘the interiors event of the year’. This lifestyle event has everything to inspire vintage and interiors lovers, from decorative antiques and art to architectural salvage.

There’s plenty of free parking on site and if you find that special piece for the home or garden, we even have porters to help carry your purchases to your car or delivery can be arranged.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet the country’s top dealers and mingle with TV experts from Salvage Hunters: The Restorers and UKTV’s Restoration Workshop.

But this is no ordinary antiques fair. The festival atmosphere makes for a great day out for family and friends. When ready to take a break from shopping, enjoy live music, cocktail bars, craft beers, vintage tearoom, ice cream and a wide choice of gastro food stalls in the beautiful riverside surroundings. With face painting and crafts on hand, there’s plenty to keep little ones entertained too.

As trading closes, weekend daytime guests are invited to stay and enjoy the evening entertainment. For the first time ever, evening only tickets can be purchased online for just £5 (over 21s only). This year Kicking Goat Cider is sponsoring the main stage.

On Saturday night, the incredible soul songstress, Beth Morris from The Voice, will perform hits such as Tainted Love, Nutbush City Limits and Crazy, followed by an Eighties Disco from DJs Carlos & Salt of Liquorice Records. On Sunday they’ll be spinning the vinyl once again, serving up well-known chart toppers from the Sixties onwards.

This year’s event is offering Henley Standard readers a special 50 per cent discount on full price daytime tickets when using promo code HS50 at checkout (online only). To book, visit www.henleydecorfair.com