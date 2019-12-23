Kenny Lynch, 81, dies

ENTERTAINER Kenny Lynch has died. aged 81.

The actor and singer, who lived in Nettlebed, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

The news was announced on Twitter by his children, Amy and Bobby.

They said: “Saddened to share this news with you all. Sadly, our dad passed away in the early hours this morning. He will be remembered and missed by many.

“We would like to say a massive thank-you to the NHS and the people at Sue Ryder for all their support. Bye. Dad, we will love you always.” Lynch, who was born in Stepney, East London, in 1938, become a well-known entertainer after building his career in variety in the Sixties.

He had several hit records, including You Can Never Stop Me Loving You and Up On The Roof. At the time, he was one of few black singers in British pop music.

He also wrote songs for Small Faces and Cilla Black and worked with the Beatles on Misery.

Lynch appeared on TV panel shows as well as acting in Z-Cars, The Sweeney and Till Death Us Do Part.

He was awarded an OBE in 1971.