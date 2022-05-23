Businesswoman and charity fundraiser passes away

CAROLYN MOLYNEUX, the proprietor of Delegate Office and Conference Services in Hart Street, Henley, has passed away.

For many years she was a volunteer and fundraiser to charities including Reverse Rett Syndrome, Sue Ryder and the Henley Regatta for the Disabled.

She also helped organise the Henley Living Advent Calendar as well as helping to run the Christmas and royal regatta window display competitions.

A full story will be published in this week’s Henley Standard, out on Friday.