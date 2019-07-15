Our new motor boat is proving popular

VIKTOR KMEC, the owner of AV Boats — a canoe, kayak and boat business — set off with a simple plan: start from the bottom and work your way up.

Viktor purchased his first self-drive electric engine boat, The Klip, which had a very successful year hiring out to families, couples and anybody that enjoys quiet river cruising.

Viktor rapidly grew AV Boats and the following year he purchased two more self-drive motor boats — Klip Junior and Klip Senior.

Viktor then upgraded to the slightly speedier outboard engine.

AV Boats grew and moved to a dream location adjacent to the Benson Waterfront Café.

Viktor spotted an opportunity in the market as there was nobody supplying Aquarius canoes and kayaks in the UK and he is now sole UK supplier. AV Boats now has a great range of watercraft and a few exclusive ones.

Victor said: “All the craft are in excellent condition and are all dog-friendly. Call in and see us by the Benson Waterfront Café and browse the incredible collection of products.

“Or if you are looking for a great day out with your family and friends why not book a boat, kayak or canoe and enjoy what the River Thames has to offer. Our new stand-up paddle boards are now for hire and have proven extremely popular.

“Our brand new motor boat called Baby Klip has now arrived due to customer demand, can seat up to four people and is a perfect size for couples. We can also cater for up to 100 people for any occasion.”

AV Boats is based at Unit 3, Benson Waterfront, Benson, Wallingford.

Opening hours are 9am to 6pm on Mondays and 9am to dusk from Tuesday to Sunday.

For more information, call (01491) 835545 or visit www.avboats.co.uk