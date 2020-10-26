Jewellery designer joins goldsmiths

LAWSONS GOLDSMITHS in Henley is excited to announce it has recruited a qualified and dedicated in-house jewellery designer.

Natasha Stevens will help make any bespoke commissions and bring re-modelling projects to fruition.

She joins Lawsons from Links of London, where she was a senior jewellery designer, and has past experience working alongside the eponymous designer Theo Fennell.

Natasha will be in the Duke Street store on weekdays and she is eager to introduce herself and discuss your design ideas. Together you can create images to inspire, guide and bring your imagination to life.

Lawsons is situated within Henley’s longest established on-site workshop and the team collectively has more than 75 years’ professional experience, with a plethora of skill sets including enamelling, sculpting, forging, wax carving, restoration and more.

The company would like to thank all of its loyal clients it has served over the generations and it looks forward to welcoming you in store over the next few weeks to begin your exceptional Christmas commissions and find your memorable gifts.

For more information, call Lawsons Goldsmiths on (01491) 412232.