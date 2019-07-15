Monday, 15 July 2019

Boatyard has plenty in store

BENSON’S Waterfront Boat Services, are a trusted local business offering a professional and efficient service.

We have both secure indoor and outdoor storage for boats, with undercover winter storage.

Craft and equipment are moved, stored and moored — and all boatyard services are undertaken.

For more information, call 07738 521368, email admin@waterfrontboatservices.co.uk or visit our website for our price list at www.bensonwaterfront.co.uk

Waterfront Boat Services offer the following boat moorings, services and facilities:

Boat mooring — seasonal

We have a limited number of seasonal riverside boat moorings, either March to October or November to February. Please check with us for availability.

Boat mooring — overnight

During the summer, overnight moorings are usually available in front of the restaurant, but please ring ahead to check availability and book. The cost of overnight mooring £10 per night.

Winter storage

For owners who wish to store their boat out of the water over winter, we have winter indoor and outdoor hard standing storage available for a fee which includes lift out, pressure wash and re-launch. Other winterisation services are available, including laying up and re-commissioning of inboard engines, pump out bilges, draining and re-commissioning fresh water systems, toilet pump outs, fitting and removal of covers, anti-fouling, etc.

There is also a campsite and a lodge available to hire, plus lodge sales, boat sales and boat services.

For more information, call (01491) 838304 or visit www.bensonwaterfront.co.uk

On the River

