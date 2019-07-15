Waterfront café is the perfect setting for a summer meal

WITH some of the prettiest scenery in Oxfordshire, you’d be hard pushed to find a better setting than at the Waterfront Café.

Just metres from the bank of the Thames at Benson, and a stone’s throw from the charming lock, it’s easy to see why this casual restaurant is so popular with boaters, families, locals and day trippers.

Offering delicious food in a relaxed atmosphere, owner Chris has tried to ensure the Waterfront Café appeals to everyone after starting the business with his mum over 25 years ago.

Food is served all day, with breakfast available from 8am, and an extensive daytime menu that includes seasonal salads, sharing platters, mouthwatering steaks and homemade burgers — with meat supplied by local butchers.

Families will appreciate the children’s menu, range of kids snacks, ice creams and the recently installed outdoor mini play area which keeps the little ones entertained and coffee warmer for that much longer!

Those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the selection of cakes including some vegan, dairy and gluten-free options and the new soft serve Cornish ice cream is the ultimate summer treat.

In the summer months, Waterfront Café extends its opening hours into the evening for customers to enjoy food and drinks on the vast outside deck.

An extensive wine menu features some delicious bottles that do well to accompany the daily specials and the gin collection is impressive.

For more information, visit the café online at www.waterfrontcafe.co.uk