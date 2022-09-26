Shift in property selling features

THERE has been a noticeable shift in the types of features that estate agents include as key selling points in their listings, according to property website Rightmove.

A lot of people started working at home during the pandemic, and as a result there are now significantly more mentions of garden offices in the descriptions of homes for sale.

Mentions of bifold doors are up by a huge 589 per cent, compared with 10 years ago, with orangeries and underfloor heating also on the rise.

Mentions of summer houses have gone up, while the popularity of conservatories, fitted wardrobes and greenhouses appear to be on the way down.

As people become more concerned about the environmental impact of their lifestyles, a growing number of property listings now mentions an electric car charging point.

Rightmove’s research findings also show that homeowners are less interested in separate dining rooms, favouring open-plan kitchen and dining areas instead.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert, said: “Agents and developers have their finger on the pulse when it comes to the home features that will attract suitable buyers.

“Where dining rooms and fitted wardrobes may not be as important to some potential buyers compared with 10 years ago, other features like an outdoor office space have soared as working patterns have changed. The findings indicate a move towards greener features too.

“With outside space coming at such a premium, it may be that homeowners are ensuring what they build outside can be used in a number of different ways.

“For example, summer houses and orangeries are likely to have fewer or smaller windows than conservatories, and so can more suitably double up as home offices during the week and entertaining spaces at the weekend.”

James Holmear, group sales director at housebuilder Redrow, says: “Home offices have been increasing in popularity as many people continue to work from home on a more permanent basis.

“Bifold doors are also highly sought after as they enable people to use space flexibly and extend their living space seamlessly into the outdoors.

“Sustainable features such as EV chargers, solar panels, water butts and eco waste bins are all rising up the priority list.”