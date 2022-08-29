Good times as Rewind returns

RELAX sang Frankie Goes to Hollywood and that was what tens of thousands of music fans did at Rewind South.

The Eighties pop festival returned to Temple Island Meadows for the 13th year at the weekend with the Liverpool group’s singer Holly Johnson topping the bill on Saturday night. The Human League headlined on Sunday.

About 20,000 people attended the event on each day, a mixture of day visitors arriving by river taxi and those who camped at the site to enjoy the whole weekend, which began on Friday.

The crowds included families and music lovers of all generations but mainly consisted of those who were teenagers back in the Eighties and were reliving those “good days” by watching and listening to their childhood idols.

Many wore neon colours and rainbow wigs or were dressed as unicorns, air crew and superheroes as well as characters from TV shows and films like Scooby Doo, Ghostbusters and Star Wars.

They set up their camping chairs and pillows — perhaps a nod to their age — as they watched performers including Level 42, Thompson Twins, Kim Wilde, Odyssey, Belinda Carlisle, the Real Thing, Martin Kemp, Björn Again, Scritti Politti, Blancmange, Slim Jim Phanton, Midge Ure, Mica Paris, Hothouse Flowers and The Selecter on stage.

Other acts included Henley’s own Carol Decker of T’Pau, whose two children were helping out backstage, and even some Nineties stars like Heather Small of M People and Tunde of the Lighthouse Family.

Of course the fans got up and danced and sang along as the stars reprised the hits that made them famous. Some even had pre-rehearsed dance routines.

Younger members of the audience would shout, “Oh, I know this one,” from time to time and bring out their own disco moves.

All over the arena, beach balls would fly about and on Saturday afternoon two Spitfires flew over, which made the enthusiastic crowd cheer even louder.

When the day turned to night, glow sticks lit up and people in light-up shoes could be seen from far away. Different coloured letters spelling “Rewind” lit up on the hill behind the stage.

By the end of the night many people were dancing on tables with their hands in the air.

Rewind regular Tim Richardson, 53, of Marmion Road, Henley, said: “This festival is fantastic. I’ve been every day, every year, because I love the music and it’s great fun. With a few drinks too, what’s not to like?”

Adam Hedley, 58, also of Marmion Road, said: “I was living in China for a while and I would fly back to Henley every year just to come here.

“I come here with my friends, which is what makes it so special as it’s in our home town and it is just great.”

The artists were in agreement, including DJ Pat Sharp, who was the show presenter on Sunday and revealed he has cousins living in Henley.

“I love it here,” he said. “People are having the time of their lives, being taken back to a time when they didn’t have a mortgage or a lot of responsibilities, when they were just free to enjoy their childhoods.

“We can remember the good things of the past while we stand in these troubled times of war and train strikes.”

Odyssey lead singer Steven Collazo, who used to live in Caversham, said: “I am insufferably pleased that people continue to enjoy listening to us. It’s also great to look out and see the young following even though this music was out before they were born. At this rate, I’ll be working until I’m 147 years old.

“I love it here and Henley is a beautiful place. The energy is wonderful and I really enjoyed the set.”

His bandmate Tremaine Dawkins said: “I love it. It takes you back to the past and all the things that were good. From the Seventies to the Nineties was such a great era for music.

“It also reminds us of the time before the pandemic and everything else that has happened. It gives us hope for the future.”

Chesney Hawkes, who performed with his 16-year-old son Casey, said: “I’ve sung at about 10 Rewinds right from the beginning and it’s such fun coming back.

“One of the great things about this event is that all these people get to relive their youth and you really feel the warmth of the crowd when you’re up there. We all went through the same times — it’s a mutual appreciation.”

Casey, who played the electric guitar, said: “I love performing with my dad and this is my favourite type of music — it’s the best feeling ever.”

Neil Arthur, of electronic band Blancmange, said: “This festival is wonderful, absolutely brilliant.

“There was a guy dressed like a bear and there are these crazy rides I was watching people go on while I was on stage. There is so much energy and enjoyment.

“It’s great that people have somewhere to go to hear this type of music and it’s lovely to see different generations together.”

Jamie Taylor, of Reading Road, Henley, was the DJ for the main stage and said: “Of all the events I do, this is my favourite. I’m a massive fan of Eighties music.

“The production is amazing and the crowd is brilliant. Henley gets a lot of good things given to it so we’re really lucky.”