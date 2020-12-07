Return to the water

ROWERS were “over the moon” to be back on the water in Henley this week.

Clubs were given the green light for athletes to get back into boats from Wednesday when the coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Mark Banks, director of rowing and head coach at Leander Club, said his athletes wanted to get back to water as soon as possible.

He said: “I gave them the option of a couple of days to sort themselves out but they wanted to get out there straight away. They are over the moon to get on the water again.”

Banks said the athletes would be training in bubbles of no more than four as the club continues to follow strict guidelines to halt the spread of the virus.

For the last four weeks, athletes have been training at home on ergos and with weights to try to stay fit.

Banks said: “Training on an ergo is helping you physically but that is no substitute for being outside and feeling the water underneath your boat.

“It will take the athletes time to get their timing and rhythm back but they will all get there.”