Monday, 28 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tier 4 restrictions limit rowers

Tier 4 restrictions limit rowers

ROWING Clubs in Henley have been disrupted by the coronavirus tier restrictions.

Leander Club, Henley Rowing Club and Upper Thames Rowing Club are in tier 4, the highest, which limits the amount of activities that can take place.

Mark Banks, director of rowing and head coach at Leander Club, said: “All the athletes have gone home and those who would usually train at Leander have been given an ergo.

“It’s a different story with the elite athletes as they can still train as they have been at the rowing lakes in Caversham which is fully covid-compliant.”

Helen Turnell, who chairs Henley Rowing Club, said the club remained open to those who travelled from within the same tier.

She said: “We are open to those who are able to get here within their tier but we are rowing in single household boats, which is typically a single.

“We have a lot of juniors and there is an organised sport exemption for them so we have been able to offer them more group training outdoors.

“Our junior programme is currently winding down for the Christmas period but the club is open to those who can access it.

“We recognise that rowing is important for people’s health and wellbeing and unfortunately, with half of our members living in Henley, which is currently in tier 2, they can see the river but they can’t go on it because you shouldn’t leave the tier you are in.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33