Architectural salvage and retro fair is building on the legacy of Salvo

THIS years Fawley Decorative Fair is shaping up to be the best yet.

Formerly Salvo, it has now evolved into the country’s favourite provincial architectural salvage, antiques, retro, reclaim and vintage event — this year running from May 31 to June 2.

Almost every exhibitor from last year has rebooked and this year there are now twice as many exhibitors confirmed.

These include some of the top decorative antique and architectural dealers in the country and from abroad:

• Martin Johnson Antiques from Sussex

• Fontaine, Sussex

• Jackdawes, London

• Nigel Bartlett, London

• Stranded Castle Architectural, Berkshire

• Charpentier, France

• La Place, France

• Insitu, Manchester

• Antique French Chair Co, Berkshire

• Niki Page

• Molly and Maude

• Linda North Garden Antiques and Architectural

• The Old Radiator Co

• Antique Flooring

• French General Trading

• Vagabond

• Cool Stuff from Across the Pond, France

• Marchand, London

• 3Details, France

• Paul Dreweatte

• Norfolk Decorative

• Amorosa Architectural Garden

Too many to mention and bookings are still coming in.

We had two arcades last year and there are five so far this year.

The trade love it because it’s a fair organised by like-minded individuals.

Lady McAlpine and Gary Wallis have brought Paul Clerehugh of the Crooked Billet on board to create the themed bar and restaurant.

Live music will be playing throughout the weekend. The fair really has become the Glasto for antique and decor lovers.

Classic transport including marine will be present for display and for sale and Sir William’s railway will be running on Saturday and Sunday. Children are welcome, as are dogs on leads.

International buyers are already booked in and trade should register for trade day Friday tickets now.

The charity preview Friday evening tickets are now on sale.

All enquiries to www.

fawleydecorfair.co.uk or call Gary Wallis on 07778 020536.